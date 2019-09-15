Qtron Investments LLC Takes $218,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 351,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,079. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.