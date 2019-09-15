Qtron Investments LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,389,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,844,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLE stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,642. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

