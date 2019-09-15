QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 352,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

