QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 2.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 179.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 203.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,393,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $258,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,930,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7,630.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,377 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

