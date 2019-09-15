Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 4,358 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telenav were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNAV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telenav by 1,645.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telenav alerts:

NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,503. Telenav Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenav Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Telenav news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 308,138 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $3,087,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,404 shares of company stock worth $6,592,082. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNAV shares. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.