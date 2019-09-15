Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Titan International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 566,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Titan International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,724.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 139,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $423,210.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,210.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,589 shares of company stock valued at $520,055. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 296,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Titan International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.38 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Titan International’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $8.00 price target on shares of Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

