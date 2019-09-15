Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,337 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 91,296 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,055 shares of company stock valued at $856,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 136,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

