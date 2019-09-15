Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,707 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Lydall by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,369 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 153.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 44.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. 82,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,374. Lydall, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $462.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lydall had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $66,466.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,020 shares in the company, valued at $929,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

