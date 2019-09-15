Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $906.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.