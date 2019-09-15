Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 142,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,142. The firm has a market cap of $516.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01. Matrix Service Co has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

