Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 591 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 90.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 140,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,353. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $394.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $37.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research downgraded American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

