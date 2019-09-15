Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 158,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,943,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. 4,730,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

