Quasarcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,184.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $3,184.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,321,448 coins and its circulating supply is 168,321,448 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

