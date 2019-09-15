Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after buying an additional 125,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 795,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

