Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,327,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 25,047,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,919. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

