R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Set at $14.00 by Robert W. Baird

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned a $14.00 price target by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

RCM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 1,450,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 328,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 52.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $245,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

