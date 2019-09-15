Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Given a $7.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 552,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,841. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.47 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 332,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

