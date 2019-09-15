Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 536,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

METC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.72. 41,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,236. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $192.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $164,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs purchased 31,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $124,252.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,492 shares of company stock worth $413,863. Corporate insiders own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. TheStreet lowered Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

