Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Short Interest Update

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 557,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Red Lion Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 39.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLH shares. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RLH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Red Lion Hotels has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.