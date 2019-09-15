ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bleutrade and YoBit. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $40.79 million and $27,945.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00867739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00222233 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010895 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, BiteBTC, Crex24, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bisq, LiteBit.eu and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

