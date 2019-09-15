Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) Short Interest Update

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reebonz stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 490,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,515. Reebonz has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Reebonz in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reebonz in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Reebonz in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reebonz in the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

