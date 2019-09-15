Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 195,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $267.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

RBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 622.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

