Remme 24-Hour Volume Hits $197,205.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Hotbit. In the last week, Remme has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $197,205.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.65 or 0.04575842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kuna, IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

