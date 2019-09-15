Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 582,996 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 132.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,996 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Gentex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in Gentex by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gentex by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gentex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $833,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $96,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,543 shares of company stock worth $952,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock remained flat at $$28.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,357,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.