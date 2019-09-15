Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 632,700 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. 1,604,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,466. Triumph Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

