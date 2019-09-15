Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $25,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

