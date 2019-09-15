Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.77% of Par Pacific worth $28,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 55,491.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,733,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $23.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 284,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,223. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.