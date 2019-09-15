Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $27.31 Million in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

