Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.02% of Brookline Bancorp worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 4,704 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,997.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 114,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

