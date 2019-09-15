Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,271 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,271 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $24,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of QAD by 21,650.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $28,904.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,467,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,047,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $87,780.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,440,095 shares in the company, valued at $194,875,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,895 shares of company stock worth $1,779,228. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. 44,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,754. The stock has a market cap of $836.93 million, a PE ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.09. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $60.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

