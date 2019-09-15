Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $26.21 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 259.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,805,000 after acquiring an additional 127,382 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

