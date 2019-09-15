Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,236. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

