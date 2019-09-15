Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168.89 ($2.21).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Restaurant Group news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 232,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £297,562.88 ($388,818.61).

Restaurant Group stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 137.80 ($1.80). 645,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.73. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $677.28 million and a PE ratio of 57.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

