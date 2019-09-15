Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $200.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Restoration Hardware from $153.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

