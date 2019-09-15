Reviewing Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) & General Steel (NASDAQ:GSIH)

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gibraltar Industries and General Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than General Steel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and General Steel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $1.00 billion 1.50 $63.81 million $2.14 21.81 General Steel N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of General Steel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 5.82% 11.80% 7.33% General Steel N/A -76.25% -30.33%

Risk and Volatility

Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Steel has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats General Steel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar mounting systems and greenhouse structures. It markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About General Steel

General Steel Holdings, Inc. engages in the trade of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. General Steel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

