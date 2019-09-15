Ridley (ASX:RIC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.03. Ridley shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 197,904 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.27. The stock has a market cap of $320.59 million and a P/E ratio of 13.55.

Get Ridley alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Ridley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

Ridley Company Profile (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.