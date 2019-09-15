Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.29. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 404.21% and a negative return on equity of 239.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

