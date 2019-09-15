Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Trading Down 70.4%

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) dropped 70.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 7,285,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,548% from the average daily volume of 442,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

RTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

