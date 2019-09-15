Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 415,380 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,564,000 after buying an additional 392,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after buying an additional 367,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.23. 2,967,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.89 and a beta of -0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

