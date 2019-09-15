Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,753 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 764,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

