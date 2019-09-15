Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Beigene by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Beigene by 8.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Beigene by 98.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Beigene stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 259,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.76. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 153.32%. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.28.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $612,951.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,611,628 shares in the company, valued at $962,566,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $413,415.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,131,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,041. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

