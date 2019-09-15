Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PPBI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.51. 369,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

