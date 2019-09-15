RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,861 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $59,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,292. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

NYSE CPK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $93.46. 50,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.83. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

