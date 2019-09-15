RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5,443.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of EMLC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. 1,420,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

