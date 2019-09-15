RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Worldpay in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldpay in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 2,058.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 131.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 52.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price objective on Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

WP remained flat at $$135.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,553,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

