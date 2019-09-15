RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,791,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.