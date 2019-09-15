RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 54,893 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,893 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 634,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 303,423 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 300,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 275,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 184,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

