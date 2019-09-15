Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,411,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 11,630,600 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Robert Half International by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 847,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 334,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 785.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 1,119,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,939. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

