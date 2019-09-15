Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 1,533 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $130.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

