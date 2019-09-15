Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $275.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.01157267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00087823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,692 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

